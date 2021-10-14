Karna Solskjaer could make senior debut tonight for Man United women

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 18 year old daughter Karna has really impressed this season for Manchester United’s youth side.

The striker joined the academy back in 2019 but has really come into her own this season, having scored eight goals in just four games.

In a game against Bristol last week, in which United won 7-1, Solskjaer scored four.

Now she could have the opportunity to appear in her first senior game as United women take on Championship side Durham, away in the Conti-cup.

When Marc Skinner was appointed manager of the women’s side in the summer of this year, he spoke with Ole shortly after his appointment.

“I emailed him and within 20 minutes he replied and said, ‘I look forward to meeting you, welcome to the club. I’ll grab a coffee with you at some point and we can integrate ideas,’” Skinner shared.

United find themselves in a tough group having to face fellow WSL sides Leicester, Everton and Manchester City along with Durham.

It is thought Skinner will heavily rotate his team in tonight’s clash though, calling upon youngsters such as Solskjaer, Carrie Jones and Tara Bourne.

Much like with the men’s side, United are keen to invest in and nurture their young talent and since the club’s reformation, not a game has been played that didn’t feature a graduate of the club’s Regional Talent Centre.

Manager of the academy Charlotte Healy spoke in a recent interview about the success of the academy and touched upon Solskjaer, saying “She’s just turned 18 and is doing really well.”

She went on to discuss the various players that came through the academy who are now getting called up for senior international duty.

Could Karna Solskjaer go all the way with United? Will she have the impact on the women’s team that her dad did for the men’s?

Only time will tell but the future looks bright and tonight may provide a perfect opportunity for her.