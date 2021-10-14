Man United’s Andreas Pereira scores golazo for Flamengo

Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira has scored a wonder goal for Flamengo while on a season-long loan at the Brazilian club.

Andreas has returned to Brazil to rekindle his flagging career and has been playing well, scoring three goals and providing an assist in his first 11 games.

He joined Flamengo on August 20th, with a loan deal that lasts until June 30th and that includes an option to buy of €20 million (£17m).

It is Pereira’s fourth loan from United after joining from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven as a youngster in 2011. He has had spells at Granada, Valencia and Lazio previously.

The spectacular free kick came in the 35th minute of Flamengo’s 3-1 victory over Juventude in Série A, a right-footed screamer from more than 25 yards out.

Flamengo are currently lying second in the league, 11 points behind Atletico Mineiro but with two games in hand.

They are reigning champions but were struggling in tenth place this season until Andreas’ arrival helped to send them on a strong run up the table.

If Flamengo do not exercise their right to buy Andreas at the end of the loan spell, he will return to Old Trafford with just one year left on his contract.

It is unlikely that he will get further chances at United regardless of how well he performs in Brazil and will most likely be loaned out again or sold at that stage.

But the goal shows why United have held on to the 25-year-old for so long as he is an incredibly talented footballer who sadly has never quite fulfilled his promise at a consistent enough level.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed immense faith in the Brazilian in 2019-20, giving him 40 games across all competitions, but he was never quite able to reward his manager’s faith.