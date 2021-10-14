Paul Pogba: Manchester United contract situation explained by Andy Mitten

Manchester United fans have been told just what is going on with Paul Pogba‘s current contract situation by respected journalist Andy Mitten.

The former academy graduate’s deal runs out next summer, leading to many to speculate over his future.

According to The Athletic, Pogba was just being polite when asked about a return to Juventus, although he does still have a lot of love for the club.

The report claims United offered the sensational Frenchman a contract that’s close to £400k per week (£100k more than his current deal), which should see him become one of the world’s best-paid footballers.

Pogba is said to be open to re-signing but, as fans feared, is taking his time over making a career-defining decision; after all, he is currently relaxed and enjoying himself with the Red Devils.

It’s understood the former Juventus man loves having Cristiano Ronaldo back at the club, is enjoying his preferred role higher up the pitch, is an immensely popular figure in the dressing room, and wants more silverware with Manchester United.

Pogba has featured numerous times on the left wing this season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer awaits Marcus Rashford‘s return from injury.

The pacy Englishman is back on the training ground of late and expected to play some role in the upcoming clash vs Leicester City.

Rashford’s return could mean Pogba will drop back into midfield, despite the fact he has notched seven assists already from the more advanced position.

With Solskjaer having an abundance of attacking talent, now his task will be to balance his starting XI out so trouble doesn’t brew.

United have struggled to keep clean-sheets this season so there’s no doubt it’s a problem he will look to resolve as soon as possible.

Pogba’s future may be up in the air but for the time being, Solskjaer will have to extract the most he can out of his star player.