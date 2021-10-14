Player ratings U21s: Sunderland 2-1 Manchester United U21s

Manchester United’s U21s crashed out of the EFL Trophy following a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland last night. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Dermot Mee – 6 – Didn’t have much chance on the two conceded goals and generally did well commanding his area and dealing with the seven shots he faced. Was a bit sloppy with his distribution though, giving the ball away in dangerous areas a few times.

Charlie Wellens – 7 – A very good performance and was one of the few bright spots in a weak first half. Provided great energy down the right wing and delivered some teasing crosses. Was also strong defensively despite facing a lot of direct runners at him and made four tackles.

Paul McShane – 5.5 – Was generally decent but shows shaky moments on the ball and didn’t offer the sense of composure and leadership that is expected of him being the experienced player-coach in the side.

Bjorn Hardley – 6.5 – Was strong in the tackle and cut out a number of dangerous opportunities and also did well in possession, making some good passes from deep.

Alvaro Fernandez – 5 – A rare off day for the Spaniard, he didn’t look to make his usually driving runs but instead opted to clip balls over the top to the front two, which rarely worked. Was also caught out and allowed the runner in behind for Sunderland’s second goal.

Zidane Iqbal – 6.5 – Was very good around the opposition box scoring a fantastic goal and hitting the post. But he clearly didn’t suit the deeper role as Sunderland won the midfield battle and he was caught ball-watching, allowing the runners into the box for Sunderland to grab the winner.

Charlie Savage – 4.5 – A very poor match for Savage and he struggled with the very open midfield United deployed. This resulted in him being totally overrun. Couldn’t get his foot into tackles and more surprisingly struggled to get on the ball and spray around the passes he is known for.

Dillon Hoogewerf – 6.5 – Another one of the few bright sparks in the first half as his mazy dribbles caused Sunderland constant trouble but unfortunately all four of his shots were blocked.

Sam Mather – 6 – A promising performance from the first year scholar as he looked more comfortable at the higher level. Most notably was able to create good openings when he switched sides to the right and created an overload.

Joe Hugill – 5 – Will be disappointed to not have bagged a goal against his boyhood club. Was handed a golden opportunity in the opening minutes where he rounded the keeper but hit the post. Found it hard to get involved after that. He did get in behind one more time, but could only win a corner with his effort.

Charlie McNeill – 5 – Similarly threw away a golden opportunity as he was one-on-one with the keeper but decided to take a one touch early attempt from 30 yards, which was easily saved in the end. Still looks very nervous and desperate to impress since stepping up in age group.

Substitutes

Manni Norkett – N/A – Not long on the field but put himself about and looked like he could handle himself physically against the older opposition.

.

Omari Forson – N/A – Looked to get involved on the ball in his short time but over hit his one cross into the box.

Marc Jurado – N/A – Only came on for the dying seconds.

Read our full match report of this game here.