All of Manchester United’s November WSL fixtures picked for TV

The televised women’s fixtures for the month of November have today been announced.

Manchester United’s next WSL fixture away at Spurs on November 7th will be shown on BBC 2 with kick-off moved to 12.15.

The following week’s away game at Everton, also in the WSL, shall be shown on Sky Sports with kick-off now at 12.30.

United’s home game against Arsenal on November 21st will be televised on BBC 2 and again kick-off has been moved to 12.15.

Meanwhile, the big Manchester derby in the Conti-cup group stages on November 17th will be shown on the FA Player.

This means that all of United’s November fixtures will be available to watch for all those that are unable to attend.

United’s fans have always been notoriously loud and have been entertaining the TV crews as they sing and chant through post-match interviews.

The recent WSL Manchester derby attracted record viewing figures on the BBC with 1.1 million people tuning in.

Other fixtures to be televised in November include two London clashes with Arsenal facing West Ham on November 7th on Sky Sports and Tottenham hosting the Gunners on the 13th on BBC 1.

Two of Manchester City’s home games shall also be shown.

Three Championship games will be streamed on the FA Player as well.

Manchester United currently sit fourth in the WSL table with Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs all above them.

The women are currently on an international break.