Manchester United are not planning on recalling Axel Tuanzebe from his loan spell at Aston Villa



Manchester United will not recall Axel Tuanzebe from his loan spell at Aston Villa despite the injury crisis in central defence.

Whenever an international break occurs, it is almost inevitable that an injury will happen to someone in the squad.

Man United might be incredibly unlucky because one of the injuries happened to regular starter Raphael Varane in central defence where there were already some injury issues ahead of the Leicester match.

This has created an injury crisis with his central partner Harry Maguire also on the sidelines through injury before the break.

That leaves just Eric Bailly, who is very injury prone and Victor Lindelof who has recently spent time on the bench since the arrival of Varane.

United also have a very rusty Phil Jones, who has not played a competitive game since January 2020. However, he has been playing in some of the behind-closed-doors friendlies that the club scheduled for the international breaks.

The crisis has given rise to speculation that Axel Tuanzebe could be recalled from his loan at Aston Villa, but according to the Daily Star, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not exercise the right to do so.

Tuanzebe is said to be enjoying his football at Villa and doesn’t want to leave the club because he is finally playing first-team football at the age of 23.

He has already started five matches for the Midlands club, which already overtakes his league appearances when he was at United last season.

This marks his third loan spell from the club.

Varane will miss out on key matches against Leicester, Atalanta, Liverpool and possibly Tottenham.

This creates a real cause for concern as the current options haven’t had much game time this season and could be a little unfit. However, the international break might have just helped United, with Lindelof playing for Sweden and Bailly playing for the Ivory Coast.

Maguire is back in light training and expected to return within the next couple of weeks, which could mean he will be back for the North-West derby.