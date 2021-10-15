Manchester United vs Leicester City: Premier League preview

Manchester United face their toughest test to date as they travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester in an important Premier League clash.

The game will be played at 3PM on Saturday and thus won’t be broadcast live in the UK, the third such time United haven’t been shown on TV this season.

After an international break that seemed to last a lifetime, the Red Devils will be keen to return to winning ways with a particularly gruelling run of fixtures upon them.

Form

The international break came at a bad time for United, who have been left to torture themselves over their poor form over the two-week break.

United had won just two out of their six games prior to the break, with performances becoming more and more erratic.

United haven’t kept a clean sheet at Old Trafford since March, and have only managed one so far this campaign despite the heroic form of David De Gea.

While United have been very up and down, their opponents have been largely poor this campaign, currently finding themselves in 13th.

Two wins from seven Premier League games and a run of one win in seven in all competitions have led many to question whether Leicester’s back-to-back 5th placed finishes will come to an end this term.

One things for sure, both of these clubs need a big win to kickstart their season and ease the growing pressure on both gaffers.

Team news

United will be without Raphael Varane, who was brought off in the Nations League final and is expected to be absent for a number of weeks.

Harry Maguire is also a major doubt after picking up an injury in the draw with Aston Villa in late September.

Fred and Edinson Cavani will likely miss out having played for Brazil and Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning.

However, winger Marcus Rashford could be in line to feature after recovering from shoulder surgery and could make his first appearance of the season.

Here’s how United could line-up on the day.

Leicester will definitely be without Wesley Fofana, James Justin and Nampalys Mendy, who are all suffering with long term injuries.

Crucially, Wilfred Ndidi will likely miss out after sustaining a hamstring injury ahead of the clash with Crystal Palace, however former United man Jonny Evans could make a return in the centre of defence.

Prediction

In their first real test of the season United simply must win, they must capitalise on Leicester’s poor form and loss of Wilfred Ndidi and hope a centre back duo of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof can hold firm. Leicester 0-1 United.