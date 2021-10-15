Manchester United want Marcus Rashford to bulk up to limit the chance of injury



Manchester United have told Marcus Rashford to put on more muscle to try and tackle further injuries down the line.

The forward, who has been out since his operation after the European Championships, is getting ready to return for the first time this season.

The procedure took place on his shoulder where the player has been struggling with stiffness and soreness for over a year.

He has since returned to training scoring twice in the behind-closed-doors friendly vs. Blackburn Rovers.

Rashford has been a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rebuild at the club and it feels completely different not seeing his partnership with Luke Shaw down the left flank.

According to the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old has added 4kg of muscle to his lower body as he worked to gain full fitness after a long spell out.

However, because of the limited gym work on his shoulder, he has lost muscle mass in his upper body.

Not only will the added muscle mass help his fitness, but it’ll also help the Englishman on the football field when facing opposition players.

United view this as a precaution because of the physical demands of the Premier League and the number of times players are susceptible to a long-term injury.

They hope that if he bulks up even more, the chances will become unlikely that the 23-year-old will injury himself.

Rashford previously suffered from a double back fracture which hindered his performances during league games last season.

He held this injury alongside an arm injury and a foot injury which have all fully recovered after spending several months out since the Euros.

United fans will be excited to see him return to action and hopefully to full fitness as he starts to reclaim his starting position over from the current options.

