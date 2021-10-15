Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Harry Maguire is back training on grass

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an injury update on his Manchester United side ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Asked for updates on his players’ fitness, the manager said:

‘Yeah, you know international breaks are sometimes a time to cross your fingers and hope for the best.

‘As we can see with Raphael [Varane], he’s going to be out for a few weeks, but then again Victor [Lindelof] and Eric [Bailly] played in the internationals and got good game time, so that was good for us.

‘With regard to Fred and Edinson [Cavani], they played the full game this morning, half one it kicked off, so of course we’re not counting on them. We’ve got to give them the time to rest and recover.

‘They played well, that was a good thing for us, and they’re not injured, but hopefully they can be involved again during midweek in the champions League.

‘Harry [Maguire]’s just joined us on the grass this morning so that was the first time he’s been on the grass.

‘Amad, first time on the grass also, so we’re looking good.’

Whether Solskjaer will be tempted to throw Maguire back into the fray for tomorrow’s game remains unknown.

Marcus Rashford is expected to feature tomorrow after a long lay-off due to shoulder surgery.

‘He’s in the squad, yes’ Solskjaer confirmed.

‘So if he’s going to start or not, I can’t tell you now, because it wouldn’t be right, but he’s worked really hard throughout the whole layoff and he’s been bright this week.

‘He had a 60 minute involvement in a behind closed doors last week so he’s fit and raring to go.’