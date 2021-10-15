Three Manchester United stars named in top ten most valuable players in the world

Three of Manchester United’s stars have been named in the top ten most valuable players in the world.

Football data and business company KPMG Football Benchmark released their latest rankings earlier this week, with some big changes since their last update in July.

Bruno Fernandes was the highest rated United player, sitting at fourth on the list with an estimated value of €118 million.

He was joined by English pair Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, sitting at ninth and tenth respectively, with market values of €110.9 million and €110.5 million.

Since July Rashford’s value had decreased by €7 million while Fernandes’ has risen by €0.9 million, and Sancho’s has increased by €6 million.

According to our updated player market value estimates @BVB striker @ErlingHaaland has become the most valuable football player for the first time in our analysis with a market value of EUR 144m, an 8% increase since July 2021. pic.twitter.com/hNRDTnNNpe — KPMG Football Benchmark (@Football_BM) October 13, 2021

No other clubs or even leagues have as many players in the top ten, and United’s three inclusions is more than Serie A, the Bundesliga and La Liga combined.

United target Erling Haaland sits atop the list having usurped Kylian Mbappe, with his market value estimated to sit around €144.2 million having started the season in red hot form.

United also sit second in overall squad value, with KPMG estimating the 13-time Premier League champions have a team worth an eye watering €1,076,000,000.

City are the only side with a more expensive squad, and fellow Premier League clubs Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham also make the top ten.

Unsurprisingly this means the Premier League has the highest average player value, with its €20.8 million nearly double the next best (La Liga with €11.2 million).

With a large chunk of the game’s money passing through the Premier League at present, United have one of the most expensively assembled squads in the history of the game and trophies must follow.