Gary Neville and Paul Scholes have their say on Manchester United’s start to the season



Gary Neville and Paul Scholes recently shared their thoughts on Manchester United’s start to the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has not had the best campaign so far – losing three of their last six games in all competitions.

On the Sky Sports Overlap fan debate, Neville said that United’s position in the league is ‘worse than it looks’.

“Because at the moment you look at the league and you think, they’re two points off the top. But they haven’t played a single [big] team.”

“I’ve not watched United yet this season live because I’ve been doing all the other games, but Liverpool have played top teams, Chelsea have played top teams, City have played top teams – they’ve all played each other in the first seven games.”

“United haven’t kicked a ball against what you would call a ‘top team’ yet. Everton are doing well, but against the top six, United haven’t played one of them.”

On the other hand, Scholes believes that the season should be judged once it has been completed and that the club must back Solskjaer until the end of the campaign.

‘If you think about the last three or four years about where United had been, it has been shocking, hasn’t it? It had not been great to watch before he came.

“It has took him two or three years to build a squad where we think the pieces are there to the puzzle. It’s just getting them in that right organisation.”

“There was a lot of excitement at the start of the season after four or five games; they beat Newcastle (4-1) and beat Leeds (5-1), and the last two games [Villa and Everton] have been disappointing.”

“But I think he deserves a chance. He has built a squad where he should be given a year, at least this season, to show that he can manage that and win trophies.”

If there is one thing Solskjaer has shown, it is his ability to pull off huge results when the chips are down.

United will be hoping to turn their fortunes around in what is to be a challenging month ahead.