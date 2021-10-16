Manchester United: Damning statistics prove systemic issues desperately need resolving

Manchester United fans have a lot of reasons to be upset over their loss to Leicester City but two damning stats prove there’s a real reason to be concerned.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s position as manager is certainly under threat and there’s no doubt the shocking statistics below is where he’ll look to address the current problems with the team.

United conceded 16 shots on goal, 8 shots on target and three big chances against Leicester City — all in the second half alone. — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 16, 2021

Paul Pogba won 2 of his 16 ground duels today. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) October 16, 2021

United seem incapable of defending and it appears regardless of who starts in midfield, they get overrun and are easy to play through.

Many fans were sick of seeing Scott McTominay and Fred partner each other in the middle of the park and called for other duos to be tested there.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic were the ones Solskjaer chose and it’s safe to say, they presented their own set of problems.

There clearly seems to be a spacing and organisation issue that stems from the training ground but the former striker just can’t seem to stamp out the problem.

The numbers above are obviously unacceptable and show a systemic issue is at the heart of Manchester United’s woes.

Solskjaer works alongside Mike Phelan, Michael Carrick, and Kieran McKenna, who are said to be the main bulk of his staff.

The latter two in particular are understood to be the ones running the training sessions and fans have questioned whether it’s worth bringing someone else in to help make the necessary improvements.

Whatever it is, it’s clear something needs to change and it’s up to Solskjaer to do it or he won’t be at the club beyond Christmas.