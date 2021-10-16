Mason Greenwood named in final 20 for 2021 Golden Boy award

Manchester United’s young starlet, Mason Greenwood, has been named in the final list of 20 nominees for the prestigious 2021 Golden Boy award.

The Golden Boy award is an honour voted for by journalists for the best young player playing in Europe across a calendar year.

The nominees must be under the age of 21 and playing in a European nations topflight to be under consideration.

Greenwood was named in the initial list of 100, then in the second stage of 40 and now makes the final shortlist confirming his status as one of the best young talents in the world.

Official: Mason Greenwood included in the last 20 nominees for the 2021 Golden Boy award #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) October 15, 2021

After coming 12th in last years competition, won by Erling Haaland, Greenwood is one of the favourites this time round.

But he will face stiff competition from the likes of Jude Bellingham, Pedri and Eduardo Camavinga in what is a very competitive field.

Having only recently turned 20, Greenwood has made himself an un-droppable component of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, keeping £73 million man Jadon Sancho on the bench.

Three goals in his first three Premier League games of the season cemented him as the fourth highest scoring teenager in the competition’s history.

This is all the more impressive when considering most of his appearances have come from the bench or off the right-hand side.

If he were to win the award, he would become the fourth United player to do so, following in the footsteps of Wayne Rooney, Anderson and Anthony Martial.

With the final set for December 13th, there’s still plenty of football to be played, and if Greenwood continues his early season form, he has to be one of the favourites.