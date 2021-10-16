Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United fans want manager gone after Leicester City loss

Manchester United fans have lost their patience with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a dreadful 4-2 loss to Leicester City at the King Power stadium.

The legendary Norwegian is under intense pressure as he continues to lose support after a poor start to the season.

United have only played well in the wins over Leeds United and Newcastle United but have otherwise scraped by or have collapsed against weak opposition.

Although Leicester are a good side under Brendan Rodgers, Solskjaer’s side were still the favourites, and the pressure was on to deliver a result ahead of a difficult run of games.

The Red Devils will take on the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City all before the November international break.

As Claude once said, it’s time to go. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) October 16, 2021

World class starting 11/squad and playing like a mid table team – His had 3 years with these players! #Ole — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) October 16, 2021

You can insult me. You can fight with fellow fans. You can keep hiding and singing Ole’s at the wheel. Just admit we were wrong so we can force the change needed. Ole’s got to go! — The Elite Pundit (@TheElitePundit) October 16, 2021

Yeah, he’s got to go. Can’t have any excuses with a team this good. Before I’d defend him because we needed strengthening but can’t defend this any more. — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) October 16, 2021

4 losses in 7 matches.

1 win in 5 games. Trust the process. — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 16, 2021

That performance is an awful indictment on the entire coaching staff and anyone else who's responsible for how Utd play as a team. An average team with a game plan will take points off this team. It's completely indefensible — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) October 16, 2021

If results don’t improve then it’s likely Solskjaer will lose his job despite the board reassuring him of his position.

Fans have been displeased with lacklustre displays all season long and now the results have caught up with the poor performances.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, and Bruno Fernandes all started in what was an extremely attacking line-up.

However, it still proved to be not enough firepower to beat an out-of-form Leicester side, and now Solskjaer faces real pressure to turn things around.