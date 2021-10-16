Home » Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United fans want manager gone after Leicester City loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United fans want manager gone after Leicester City loss

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United fans have lost their patience with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a dreadful 4-2 loss to Leicester City at the King Power stadium.

The legendary Norwegian is under intense pressure as he continues to lose support after a poor start to the season.

United have only played well in the wins over Leeds United and Newcastle United but have otherwise scraped by or have collapsed against weak opposition.

Although Leicester are a good side under Brendan Rodgers, Solskjaer’s side were still the favourites, and the pressure was on to deliver a result ahead of a difficult run of games.

The Red Devils will take on the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City all before the November international break.

If results don’t improve then it’s likely Solskjaer will lose his job despite the board reassuring him of his position.

Fans have been displeased with lacklustre displays all season long and now the results have caught up with the poor performances.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, and Bruno Fernandes all started in what was an extremely attacking line-up.

However, it still proved to be not enough firepower to beat an out-of-form Leicester side, and now Solskjaer faces real pressure to turn things around.

Latest Top Stories...

Player ratings: Leicester City 4-2 Man United –...

Manchester United must fix their counter-attack vulnerabilities heading...

Mason Greenwood named in final 20 for 2021...

All of Manchester United’s November WSL fixtures picked...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Harry Maguire is back...

Manchester United vs Leicester City: Premier League preview