Paul Pogba: Manchester United star makes clear statement on current circumstances

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was clearly not happy after the uncomfortable loss to Leicester City and did not hide his feelings in the post-match interview.

The sensational midfielder started the pressure-filled clash but could do nothing about his side crashing to a 4-2 defeat. He did have this to say, however:

Pogba: “To be honest, we have been having these kind of games for a long time. We have not found the problem, conceding easy goals, stupid goals. We need to be more mature, play with more experience and arrogance in a good way. We need to find something, we need to change." #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) October 16, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s response wasn’t that reassuring either:

Solskjaer: "Lately we have not been in great form, lost too many points and that is something we have to look at. We might have to change, do we need more legs in there? What do we need?" #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) October 16, 2021

Pogba’s love for Solskjaer has been made evident many times in the past but it’s clear to see he, and the other players, are massively disappointed with the form of late.

The players aren’t necessarily turning on the legendary Norwegian just yet but no amount of love will keep them from wanting a change if results continue as is.

Pogba played in central-midfield to accommodate the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, and Bruno Fernandes but couldn’t do anything of note.

This is on the back of the French superstar’s sensational performance for his nation in the win over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final.

Pogba is one of multiple supremely talented players in Manchester United’s squad who isn’t playing to the best of his ability this season.

The former academy graduate is already on seven assists but once team performances dipped, his own numbers naturally dried up.

Pogba isn’t to blame for the team’s form of course and many will argue it’s not on the players either, with the pressure on Solskjaer to do something to save his own job.