Player ratings: Leicester City 4-2 Man United – Another defensive horror show from Solskjaer’s Reds

Manchester United were torn apart and humiliated by struggling Leicester at the King Power Stadium this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7.5 – Kept United in it with fine saves in the 75th, 77th minutes and 85th minutes, but it was all for nothing.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 4.5 – Same positional mistakes, match after match, rash tackle on Castagne leading to Leicester’s second and just not good enough going forward.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Must take some responsibility for a shocking defensive display, but he wasn’t the worst offender and played a brilliant pass for the second goal.

Harry Maguire 1 – It doesn’t get much worse than this for a central defender. It was not just the howlers for the first and fourth goals, but an all-round poor display from a player who was rushed back too soon by the manager.

Luke Shaw 4.5 – Where has the Luke Shaw of last season gone?

Nemanja Matic 5.5 – Started the game quite well but deteriorated in the second half and was rightly subbed.

Paul Pogba 6 – Not the worst player on the pitch but created little.

Mason Greenwood 8 – United’s best player again.

Bruno Fernandes 6.5 – Forgettable from Bruno, although did still register an assist.

Jadon Sancho 3 – Came in off a good performance for England but disappointed again. In fairness, Sancho is at his best roaming across the front line but he is pinned to the left wing under Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo 5 – Nothing went right for Ronaldo today, and the offside and miss when put through by Rashford beggars belief.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford 8 – Scored on his comeback, a good performance, deserved a better team around him.

Scott McTominay 6 – Did not really influence the game.

Jesse Lingard 6 – Looked lively but achieved nothing of note.