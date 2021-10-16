Three things we learnt from Manchester United’s 4-2 defeat to Leicester City

Manchester United’s poor form continued as they were beaten 4-2 by Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Things looked positive when Mason Greenwood opened the scoring with a 19th minute thunderbolt.

But the scores were levelled 12 minutes later when Youri Tielemans’ cross turned shot deceived David De Gea and nestled in the back of the net.

In a madcap 5 minutes, Leicester then took the lead through Caglar Soyuncu but were pegged back when Marcus Rashford marked his return from injury with a goal.

The Foxes finally retook the lead after Jamie Vardy volleyed home to give the home side a huge three points.

Patson Daka later added a fourth in added time.

Here are three things we learnt from today’s game:

Maguire rushed back

Many United fans were concerned when it came to light both Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane were likely to face a spell on the sidelines.

Especially when their two replacements, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, had lost their last three games together.

Seeing Maguire rushed back into the starting line-up wasn’t a total shock, but his calamitous performance indicates he really wasn’t ready for such a game, especially against livewires Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho.

At fault for three of the goals on the day, Maguire only returned to training on Friday following a calf injury sustained in the loss to Aston Villa, in hindsight his inclusion proved a costly error.

Away run comes to an end

As if a dour performance and result wasn’t bad enough on a weekend where all of United’s title rivals will likely claim three points, defeat to Leicester also ends United’s away unbeaten record.

29 Premier League games United managed to avoid defeat before today’s shellacking, a record that will be very hard to match or surpass and was undoubtedly helped by the lack of home fans due to the pandemic.

Leicester have recorded back-to-back Premier League wins over Manchester United for the first time in their history: ✅ 2-1

✅ 4-2 And they've broken Manchester United's 29 game unbeaten away record in the process. 🦊 pic.twitter.com/86QSUIomZe — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 16, 2021

The win also means ‘The Foxes’ recorded back-to-back Premier League wins over United for the first time in their history.

Positives…

With much of the fanbase likely going into meltdown on the back of today’s result, its perhaps important to look at the positives.

Mason Greenwood scored his fourth goal of what is going to be a breakout campaign for the 20-year-old, with his thunderbolt one of the goals of the season so far.

The youngster has recently been included in the final 20 nominees for the Golden Boy award, and is in with a very good shout of clinching the prestigious honour.

Elsewhere it was great to see Marcus Rashford look sharp and notch his first goal of the campaign after recovering from shoulder surgery.

United’s number ten will be crucial for their overall chances this term and seeing him return injury-free after a difficult summer is a big plus for the ‘Red Devils’.