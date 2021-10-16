What Manchester United fans are saying about Harry Maguire’s performance against Leicester City

Manchester United fans have been venting their frustrations with captain Harry Maguire on Twitter this afternoon after a horrific performance against his former team at the King Power Stadium.

United slumped to a 4-2 defeat with Maguire responsible for at least two of the goals.

Some of the more printable comments included:

‘Harry Maguire is not good enough to captain United. Replace him! Miserable management from Solskjaer.

Harry maguire is not good enough to captain united. Replace him! Miserable management from solskjaer. Worst manager in Uniteds history by some distance #oleout #GlazersOut #mufc — Carryunwind (@carryunwind) October 16, 2021

‘Maguire has had the worst game of any #mufc players in recent memory. The emptiness we felt after the 4th goal went in is a good indicator that it is time for the manager to go. The team has outgrown him sadly.’

Maguire has had the worst game of any #mufc players in recent memory. The emptiness we felt after the 4th goal went in is a good indicator that it is time for the manager to go. The team has outgrown him sadly. — Smit Desai (@thesmitdesai) October 16, 2021

‘Maguire can’t pick a pass, can’t mark and the worst of it all, he’s our captain. Sell this clown.’

Maguire can't pick a pass, can't mark and the worst of it all, he's our captain. Sell this clown — Random Guys' Clicks (@Phista_Kgosi) October 16, 2021

‘If Ole loses his job, how will Maguire sleep at night after that performance.’

If Ole loses his job, how will Maguire sleep at night after that performance — Gustavo Gaviria (@mujib_45) October 16, 2021

‘How is it Ole’s fault Maguire was incompetent today? All goals were Maguire’s and the team’s fault, him “not being fit” had nothing to do with his rubbish mistakes.’

omds man 😂 how is it Ole’s fault Maguire was incompetent today? All goals were Maguire’s and the team’s fault, him “not being fit” had nothing to do with his rubbish mistakes — 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗲𝗿 ☬ ¹¹ (@MSSG_11) October 16, 2021

‘There’s genuine Manchester United fans that will use Lindelof/McTominay/Fred as scapegoats for “80m” Harry Maguire. While he’s starting we aren’t winning anything, simple as.’

There’s genuine Manchester United fans that will use Lindelof/McTominay/Fred as scapegoats for “80m” Harry Maguire. While he’s starting we aren’t winning anything, simple as. — WMUFC🔰🔰 (@fc_jmufc) October 16, 2021

‘How Maguire never gets dropped is beyond me. I know he cost 80m, but he can’t keep getting away with these performances.’

How Maguire never gets dropped is beyond me. I know he costs 80m, but he can’t keep getting away with these performances. — ZÏD | Denixl (@ZidOfficiall) October 16, 2021

Solskjaer opted to recall Maguire to the side after just two days of training on the grass following injury. It proved to be a poor decision.