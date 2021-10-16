Home » What Manchester United fans are saying about Harry Maguire’s performance against Leicester City

What Manchester United fans are saying about Harry Maguire’s performance against Leicester City

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy

Manchester United fans have been venting their frustrations with captain Harry Maguire on Twitter this afternoon after a horrific performance against his former team at the King Power Stadium.

United slumped to a 4-2 defeat with Maguire responsible for at least two of the goals.

Some of the more printable comments included:

Harry Maguire is not good enough to captain United. Replace him! Miserable management from Solskjaer.

‘Maguire has had the worst game of any #mufc players in recent memory. The emptiness we felt after the 4th goal went in is a good indicator that it is time for the manager to go. The team has outgrown him sadly.’

‘Maguire can’t pick a pass, can’t mark and the worst of it all, he’s our captain. Sell this clown.’

‘If Ole loses his job, how will Maguire sleep at night after that performance.’

‘How is it Ole’s fault Maguire was incompetent today? All goals were Maguire’s and the team’s fault, him “not being fit” had nothing to do with his rubbish mistakes.’

‘There’s genuine Manchester United fans that will use Lindelof/McTominay/Fred as scapegoats for “80m” Harry Maguire. While he’s starting we aren’t winning anything, simple as.’

‘How Maguire never gets dropped is beyond me. I know he cost 80m, but he can’t keep getting away with these performances.’

Solskjaer opted to recall Maguire to the side after just two days of training on the grass following injury. It proved to be a poor decision.

Latest Top Stories...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United fans want manager...

Player ratings: Leicester City 4-2 Man United –...

Manchester United must fix their counter-attack vulnerabilities heading...

Mason Greenwood named in final 20 for 2021...

All of Manchester United’s November WSL fixtures picked...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Harry Maguire is back...