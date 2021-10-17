Academy Match Report: Manchester United u23s 3-0 Blacburn Rovers u23s

Coming in on a three-match winning streak, United’s u23s hosted Blackburn Rovers looking to move further up the table.

Phil Jones was in the starting XI again as he continues to regain match fitness after his lengthy injury lay off.

After being eliminated from the EFL Trophy during the week, United’s youngsters looked to respond with a positive performance and did just that from the off.

In only the sixth minute, after some nice team passing Alvaro Fernandez burst into the box with a give and go with Shola Shoretire who Fernandez then found again for Shoretire to slot home from 10 yards out.

There was almost of a repeat of the first team’s horrors when Jones was dispossessed at his own goal line opening a big opportunity for Blackburn but they skied it over the bar, giving United a huge let off.

Blackburn continued to play their way into the match and looked to test Kovar but again saw a good chance drift just over the bar.

The match began to open up and Elanga looked to capitalise with his searing pace, rushing in behind after a pass from Charlie McNeill. With Blackburn unable to keep up with him he just needed to apply the finish as he cut in from the left but his effort just didn’t curl enough as it bounced wide of the net.

Another lapse in possession created an opening for Blackburn as Marc Jurado and Teden Mengi got in each other’s way. A fantastic strike from 20 yards was only kept out by the stretching arms of Matej Kovar.

Blackburn continued to threaten an equaliser as the half drew near with a number of dangerous balls into the box but couldn’t manage the final touch to really test Kovar, allowing United to go into the half time break 1-0 up.

Phil Jones made way at the half being replaced by Bjorn Hardley.

Blackburn continued the pressure after the break but it was United who would hit on the counter after a Blackburn corner.

Alvaro Fernandez played provider again as he raced in behind down the left and looked to find Shoretire again with a delicately rolled pass into the centre but Blackburn’s Louie Annesley dove in with an outstretched foot to redirect into his own goal before it could reach Shoretire.

Now with a 2-0 lead, United took control of the match and Shoretire and Elanga in particular were causing a lot of danger for the Blackburn defence with their clever movement and direct dribbling.

The last 20 minutes saw the introduction of Isak Hansen-Aaroen and Sam Mather.

Hansen-Aaroen immediately linked up well with his fellow Scandinavian, playing Elanga into the box who worked an inch of space with some step overs but got his finishing all wrong as it sailed into the stands.

It was then Mather’s turn to get involved being played inside the left by Fernandez, Mather’s teasing cross found McNeill at the back post who’s powerful effort couldn’t find its way past the keeper.

The dying moments of the match would see Elanga’s efforts finally pay off as he made it 3-0 late in injury time.

Not surprisingly it was Fernandez rushing down the left again and he supplied a whipped in cross which the Blackburn defender couldn’t deal with, leaving the loose ball to roll to Elanga 16 yards out. He spectacularly curled the ball with power into the top right corner, a shot that no keeper would save.

The convincing victory sees the young United side move up to fourth in the table.

United: Kovar, Jurado, Jones (Hardley 46), Mengi, Fernandez, Wellens, Iqbal, Hoogewerf (Mather 68), Shoretire (Hansen-Aaroen 68), Elanga, McNeill

Unused Substitutes: Vitek, Hugill

Scorers: Shoretire 6, Annesley (og) 50, Elanga 90+4