Alan Shearer and Micah Richards tear into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told by pundits Micah Richards and Alan Shearer how to solve the team’s current woes and potentially embark on a winning run.

The legendary Norwegian has overseen a poor run of results with concerning displays to match, leaving his position as manager under threat.

According to the Daily Mail, Richards said: “They don’t really have an identity. With Man United of the past, you know they had wingers, getting strikers into the box, midfielders running into the box also.

“But now, it looks like they’re trying to keep everybody happy (in terms of) players. Individually, you’ve seen what they’ve got – (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Paul) Pogba, (Bruno) Fernandes, these players should be shining.

“(Jadon) Sancho has come in, Rashford has come in and scored a goal (on Saturday), (Anthony) Martial scored a goal a couple of weeks ago. It’s an array of talent, but they don’t know what they are doing with the talent.

“Now, Ole has to make some harsh decisions. Whether he leaves some of his big guns out, puts one on the bench or just goes back to basics and finds the plan for how to get this team playing together.”

Shearer added his own thoughts: “That was Man United’s problem last season, they didn’t invest in that position [central midfield]. It’s the same again (this season).

“There’s no-one in there to really press and take control from the front. You can’t do that in the Premier League.

“They will always score, Man United, because of the brilliance they have going forward. But you cannot press if you haven’t got that aggression.

“If you don’t know what to do, then you’ve got to sit back and be compact as a team. The team that I saw (on Saturday) didn’t know whether to go or whether to sit. When they did go, it was half-hearted and not as a team.”

The lack of pressing was something brought up by Gary Neville and Brendan Rodgers himself so it’s interesting to see it’s a consistent point being made.

Many feel pressing isn’t the only issue and rather the source of all or at least most of the troubles is down to poor coaching.

Fans believe the players don’t play like a unit, whether it’s off or on the ball and regardless of who does or doesn’t play.

On the ball, Manchester United look out of ideas if they’re incapable of providing individual moments of magic like Mason Greenwood‘s sensational goal in the embarrassing 4-2 defeat to Leicester City.

Off the ball, United lack cohesion and are easy to play through, constantly looking as though they could be cut open at any moment.

The Red Devils have struggled to keep clean-sheets this season and that’s despite David de Gea‘s tremendous form.