Four potential candidates who could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

After another abject performance and result for Manchester United away against Leicester, the pressure has ramped up on gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Foxes had found themselves in poor form heading into the fixture but had little trouble slicing through United’s midfield and defence at will on route to a 4-2 triumph.

With ‘Ole Out’ trending on Twitter post-match, United’s performances have been poor all season and now with results turning sour, many fans have reached breaking point.

A large and growing portion of the fanbase want Solskjaer’s tenure to come to an end and with that, the current options are being discussed and analysed thoroughly.

The first man in contention is former Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan gaffer Antonio Conte, who currently finds himself out of work.

Conte has won trophies wherever he has gone, most recently ending Juventus’ near decade long stranglehold on Serie A with Inter Milan.

However, Gary Neville highlighted many fans concerns that despite his clear pedigree, Conte doesn’t seem to fit the mould of a United manager.

Another man out of work with an incredible pedigree as both a player and a manager is former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Over two spells with Madrid, Zidane won two league titles and an astounding three Champions League’s in a row, seeing Cristiano Ronaldo play the best football of his career under his tutelage.

Zidane certainly has the name value and pedigree for the role and would command respect from every member of the current squad instantaneously, something perhaps Ole lacks.

Two more progressive options would be Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and Brighton’s Graham Potter, two young coaches with a clear playing style.

Despite ten Hag signing a new deal with Ajax six months ago, he has already been linked with both Tottenham and Barcelona, but surely a move to Manchester would be much more enticing.

Despite the clamouring from fans, there is no indication Ole’s job is under threat from the United board, but results must improve as the tough games continue to come thick and fast.