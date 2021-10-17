Manchester United plan to hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer winter transfer window boost

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up some winter transfer window investment if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns things around.

The former Molde boss is naturally under pressure following the recent string of poor performances and unacceptable results.

However, according to the Daily Star, United will hand Solskjaer a £70m budget if they feel the club is in a position to challenge for the title when Christmas comes around.

The report claims there are no names on the wishlist just yet as much will depend on the form and injuries of the players available in the current squad.

Fans will feel the priority is a defensive-midfielder but not many will feel Solskjaer should be trusted with any more investment.

Manchester United brought in the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Heaton, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane to address numerous weaknesses in the squad.

One weakness that wasn’t accounted for was the aforementioned defensive-midfield position, with Solskjaer forced to play players in their unnatural positions.

Nemanja Matic is arguably the only natural defensive-midfielder at Old Trafford but many feel he doesn’t have the legs or mobility to play across a 50-60 game season.

Solskjaer has previously claimed Scott McTominay is better in a box-to-box role while Fred recently admitted he enjoys that role more too.

Everyone knows Paul Pogba is better in an attacking sense than he is in a defensive one so that leaves just the ageing Matic to help give the right platform for Manchester United’s array of attacking talents.

Ronaldo, Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, and Bruno Fernandes all need the right type of protection to move forward and do their best work.

That imbalance has proven costly but equally costly has been the lack of coaching to drill the players into doing a better job than they have done.