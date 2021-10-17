Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United have no plans to sack their manager

Manchester United fans have been told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going nowhere, despite the embarrassing 4-2 loss to Leicester City.

The legendary Norwegian is under tremendous pressure after a run of poor form despite bringing in quality players over the summer.

According to The Athletic, Solskjaer’s position as manager is safe as he has ‘a lot of credit in the bank at board level’, meaning he won’t be sacked anytime soon, barring a disastrous run of results.

It’s clear to see United value the job as a whole the former striker has done with the club and not just what he’s done on the pitch.

The Red Devils arguably have their best squad since Sir Alex Ferguson‘s retirement and yet have struggled to impress this season.

Solskjaer was the one who largely built this current team after being entrusted with multiple transfer windows.

He’s also done plenty of work behind the scenes in order to get Manchester United into the modern era.

Examples of this are the hiring of the director of football as well as technical director, as well as reinstating the data analytics team and sports scientists.

Even Solskjaer’s harshest critics won’t deny him of this, though there are doubts over where or not he’s good enough with what he does on the pitch.

This has actually even led to some fans claiming the former Molde man should be kept at the club in some capacity but just not as their manager.

It’s unlikely Solskjaer will accept any other position but it is a testament to the good work he’s done otherwise.

Given Manchester United face Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspurs, and Manchester City soon, he will have to do a lot to save a sinking ship.