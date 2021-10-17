Saturday review of Man United’s young stars out on loan

With a number of United’s loanees in action yesterday, we take a look at how they are progressing away from Old Trafford.
Tuanzebe played the full 90 as Aston Villa lost to Wolves 2-3 in the dying minutes having led 2:0.
BirminghamLive player rating: “4 – Back in from the start after missing the last two. Tuanzebe was rusty in the opening half and almost gifted Wolves the opener when his quick free-kick was given straight to Wolves before Hwang’s shot was blocked by Mings. Tuanzebe also gave the ball away before Traore went on his marauding run as Martinez saved well. It was an afternoon to forget for Tuanzebe who looked drained on his comeback as he failed to clear Coady’s goal as the ball trickled home. Not at the races.”
Whoscored.com rating: 5.43/10 (team average 6.62)
Stats: 60 touches, 3 clearances, 55 passes
Season totals: 6(1) appearances, 542 minutes
Brandon Williams
Williams was an unused substitute as Norwich drew 0-0 with Brighton & Hove Albion.
Season totals: 5 appearances, 432 minutes
Di’Shon Bernard
Bernard played the full 90 as Hull City lost 2-0 to Huddersfield.
HullLive player rating: “Like Greaves, came under a lot of pressure at times but was solid enough aside of allowing Holmes half a yard for the second. 6/10”
Whoscored.com rating: 7.10/10 (team average 6.22)
Stats: 76 touches, 2 aerials won, 3 interceptions, 4 blocks, 8/9 accurate long balls
Season totals: 8(1) appearances, 725 minutes
Reece Devine
Devine was not in the matchday squad as St. Johnstone lost 0-3 to Livingston.
Season totals: 5(2) appearances, 439 minutes
Nathan Bishop
Bishop retains the number one spot at Mansfield as they lost 2-0 away to Northampton.
Whoscored.com rating: 5.78/10 (team average 6.19)
Stats: 1 save, 3 claims
Season totals: 12 appearances, 1,080 minutes, 2 clean sheets, 18 goals conceded
Ethan Galbraith
Galbraith came off the bench for 33 minutes as Doncaster lost 0-2 to Wycombe Wanderers.
Doncasterfreepress.co.uk player rating: “7 – An impressive appearance off the bench. He was a lively presence and gave Rovers a base to stay on the front foot and try to break the opposition down.”
Whoscored.com rating: 6.34/10 (team average 6.23)
Stats: 26 touches, 1 shot on target, 1 interception
Season totals: 9 appearances, 733 minutes, 1 assist
Garner came off the bench for 11 minutes as Nottingham Forest won 2-1 at home to Blackpool.
Nottinghampost rating: “Might face a fight to get into the team at this rate, but looked to get in the thick of the action when he came on. Rating: 6/10”
Whoscored.com rating 6.34/10 (team average 6.9)
Stats: 8 touches, 3 tackles, 2/3 passes completed
Season totals: 7(2) appearances, 601 minutes played
Dylan Levitt
Levitt was not in the matchday squad after picking up a knock while on international duty with Wales as Dundee United won 0-3 against Hibernian.
Season totals: 5(2) appearances, 502 minutes played
D’Mani Mellor
Mellor wasn’t in the matchday squad as Salford City won 2-0 at home to Hartlepool.
Season totals: Season totals: 1(1) appearances, 74 minutes