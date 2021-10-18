Erling Moe: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can handle Manchester United pressure

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s former assistant Erling Moe has revealed just what his former colleague is like when under pressure.

The legendary Norwegian’s position as manager is already under threat after a lacklustre start to the campaign, with some fans calling for his head.

However, having worked with Solskjaer before, according to VG, Moe said: “It’s almost like he’s the best. He has a lot of composure in these situations, so I know he handles this very well.

“He has proven this before even when there has been pressure and pressure around him…

“If we see the progress Manchester United has had since he got there, then he has done a very good job. He has built a strong team that means that even higher expectations are set – and that is his merit.

“I think he deserves a little more praise for such things. I think he gets too little praise for being honest…

“Yes I believe [Solskjaer will be United’s manager for a long time]. My impression is that he at least has a good position there and a high star. Then I hope it turns around for Ole Gunnar. He deserves it.”

In the past, Solskjaer has previously bounced back from horrible situations when it looked as though his time at United would be dead and buried.

Fans are hoping the former Molde man can replicate such a scenario and kickstart Manchester United’s season if there’s to be any hope of a title challenge.

Solskjaer is truly up against the ropes now and it will be interesting to see if he can save his job once again.

He’ll have to do so knowing his United team take on the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool before the next international break.

If there was ever a time for performances to step up it would be now or the Red Devils could find themselves in mid-table if not worse by the time December comes around.

In general, fans aren’t necessarily ignoring the positives Solskjaer has brought to the club since his reign began but many are questioning whether or not he’s the man to take Manchester United to the next level. It’s up to him to prove he is.