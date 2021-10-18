Gary Neville believes Cristiano Ronaldo will ‘raise standards’ of Manchester United’s dressing room

Gary Neville believes that Cristiano Ronaldo will raise standards of the dressing room after a poor run of results for Manchester United

The pressure builds on Solskjaer in the wake of yet another poor result, coupled with a challenging run of fixtures that will see United take on Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham in their next three Premier League games.

Neville has spoken about how Ronaldo will ruffle a few feathers due to his winning mentality, but it won’t be a ‘disruption’.

“He may disrupt people naturally through the fact he wants to win, and he wants to demand standards from them, but that wouldn’t be disruptive in any strong dressing room.”

“There’s a massive imbalance in Manchester United at the moment. The team has got far too many players who want to get on the ball and not enough players who want to do both sides of the game.”

“You could put that down to the players. You could put that down to the manager; he’s got to get more out of them.”

Neville goes on to talk about United’s team shape and how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side struggles out of possession.

Despite signing Raphael Varane, United have managed to keep just one clean sheet this season.

“But when I watch players like Mane, Firmino, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden at the other top teams in the league, yesterday evening even watching Loftus-Cheek and Kovacic in midfield, they’re a lot better out of possession than Manchester United are.”

“Manchester United are so baggy when they’re out of possession. Every other team gets into a compact, tight shape, shows respect to the opposition.”

“I don’t care how good you are as a player; if you don’t get into a defensive shape with each other, then you are going to get pulled apart by half-decent teams, and that’s what’s happening at the moment.”