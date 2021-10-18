Gary Neville: Jadon Sancho is a victim at Manchester United

Manchester United great Gary Neville has protected Jadon Sancho, claiming the player is not at his best because of the general current performances of the team, rather than for any individual reason.

The sensational winger was signed for a large fee in the past summer but has failed to kick on since arriving.

According to Metro, Neville said: “Sancho at this moment, he’s a victim of the current performances of the team.

“You’d like a player like that to come into a settled unit and he’s just still finding his feet. I did think he played well in the last 20 minutes against Everton a couple of weeks ago.

“But he shouldn’t be the focus point of any criticism at this moment in time. Yes, of course you’re going to get criticism as a United player signed for that level of money but again that would be a distraction.

“I think they have to get the balance of the team right. Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba, Ronaldo and Greenwood all in the same team, you’re going to have to get three or four of them to work like they’ve never worked before if that team is going to win against good teams because it doesn’t work hard enough out of possession.”

Of course, coming into a settled environment that is free from chaos would have helped Sancho adjust to his new surroundings better.

However, the young Englishman tends to start campaigns slowly so it’s not a surprise to see him take his time before he reaches his peak in performances.

Other reasons need to be considered for Sancho, such as his new role and position under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in comparison to the freedom he enjoyed with Borussia Dortmund.

Another factor is that the versatile 21-year-old didn’t get to experience a full pre-season with Manchester United and suffered an illness in the early stages of his career at Old Trafford.

It’s safe to say it’s been less than ideal circumstances for Sancho and there are not many fans who feel he will eventually come good.

Players coming in from the Bundesliga tend to need a season to get used to the pace of the Premier League, with Chelsea’s Kai Havertz a fresh example.