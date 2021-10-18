Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville in heated debate over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Pundits Gary Neville and jamie Carragher have been debating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s role as Manchester United manager on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football this evening.

Carragher was adamant that the Norwegian is not good enough to be at the helm of the club.

‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not win the league title or the Champions League trophy as Manchester United manager,’ Carragher said.

‘He’s not at the level of the other managers, in terms of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel, who’ve got years of experience behind them in terms of winning big trophies.

‘Klopp from the Bundesliga, Pep from the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel’s been to Champions League finals and won things.

‘Ole hasn’t got that so where he’s got them right now, he’s done a really good job.

‘But this team is a good team, I don’t believe it’s a poor team, i think it’s a great collection of individuals.

‘But there’s a feeling around that if Ole wins a trophy this season, he should stay in the job. He needs to win a trophy.

‘Manchester United will always win maybe the FA Cup or the Europa League. If he won one of them, that would make no difference.

‘At the end of the season whether they have won a trophy or not, Man United need a better manager.

‘That’s not a criticism of Ole, but they need a manager that can compete with the other managers in this league, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unfortunately, and every United fan knows that themselves, is not at the level of the other managers in the Premier League.’

Gary Neville disagreed, although there was some admission of bias in his words:

‘The club are not going to change him, the club are going to stick with him to the end of the season. And my view would be, i agree with Jamie, it’s not the right time to discuss it now,’ he said.

‘I’ve got Man United fans on social media all the time saying Gary, he’s your mate, you won’t call him out.

‘No I won’t. I won’t call Steve Keane out or Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. I’m not going to come on this show 11 years later and ask for the manager to be sacked. It’s never going to happen.

‘He’s a club legend, he’s my teammate, I like him a lot, and Manchester United have failed with two previous managers who are world class. I think they persist to the end of the season and they finish in the top four, I would say that’s still building a successful team.

‘But the pressure is building. 100% it’s building.

A defeat against Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday could increase that pressure immensely.