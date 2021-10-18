Manchester United fans planning second major ‘Glazers out’ protest ahead of Liverpool fixture

Manchester United fear there may be another fan protest at this weekend’s huge Premier League clash with bitter rivals Liverpool.

Fans made their feelings known last May as 10,000 fans descended on Old Trafford ahead of a Premier League game with Liverpool, eventually causing the fixture to be abandoned.

And United have been put on red alert as there is a growing sense that another such protest is imminent.

The club have been in contact with local authorities including the Greater Manchester Police to ensure the game goes ahead with little to no disruption.

The club and police came in for major criticism for May’s unsavoury scenes, with fans managing to break through security measures with relative ease.

Despite it being public knowledge the protest was occurring, the stewards and police were severely outnumbered and therefore ultimately had their hands tied.

The protests centred around the doomed European Super League plans and the controversial ownership of the Glazer family.

Despite the owners spending a large chunk of money over the summer on new arrivals Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, fans will never accept the Glazers.

The hatred stems from the very way they bought the club, taking out huge loans to buy shares that they then leveraged back on the club leaving United in crippling debt.

It was estimated the debt reached £443.5 million in 2021 bearing in mind the club were debt free as recently as 2005 prior to the Glazers involvement.

Now results have turned sour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the feeling around the club is turning toxic and fans are not happy.

Causing the biggest game in English football to be abandoned for a second time in two seasons would send out a strong message to the ownership, but it remains to be seen if it will lead to any sort of meaningful change.