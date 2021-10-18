Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future: The Athletic describes the problems he faces at Manchester United

Manchester United have made a terrible start to the season, and the pressure is mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Saturday’s 4-2- loss against Leicester City ended United’s unbeaten away record. The performance was heavily criticised by fans all over social media, with many blaming the poor coaching and a lack of system.

Laurie Whitwell’s recent article for The Athletic elaborates on the issues faced by the Norwegian.

He mentions: “At Leicester, United were chaotic in defence and attack, adding weight to questions raised about coaching at Carrington.”

“Either the plan was deficient, or the players gave loose regard to instructions and whichever one it reflected poorly on Solskjaer — for aptitude or authority.”

“Still, there is no excuse for some United players walking across the pitch with a laissez-faire attitude, and that is what Solskjaer referenced when pinpointing his team’s woeful approach to 50/50s.”

United’s only goal came from a moment of individual brilliance from Mason Greenwood. The Red Devils failed to capitalise on the lead and what followed was an abject display in the second half filled with defensive mistakes and tactical frailties.

Many have questioned Solskjaer’s decision on starting Harry Maguire despite him not being fully recovered.

The Norwegian has time and time again found a way to bounce back with significant results. However, Whitwell states that the mood has changed.

“This time feels different. Under scrutiny for an underwhelming start to the season, United delivered a performance as dishevelled as any in Solskjaer’s tenure.”

“Rather than concerns being arrested, as has happened previously, they were dramatically exacerbated.”

“The context is important too. At past moments of intense pressure, Solskjaer could justifiably point to United being in transition, a young team emerging from the trauma of Jose Mourinho’s era and growing together. Bumps in the road were inevitable.”

Solskjaer has done an excellent job rebuilding the side and has gotten us as far as he possibly can.

After signing star quality players in Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, United must challenge for the title.

The Norwegian needs a miracle to survive, ‘to stop the sand from slipping beneath his feet,’ as claimed by Whitwell.