Fabrizio Romano: Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane both want Man United job

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has upped the pressure on beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by confirming that two of the world’s top managers are interested in his job should he leave.

According to @mufcmpb, Romano has said that whilst United have not made contact with either Antonio Conte or Zinedine Zidane in relation to the job, neither would turn it down if approached.

As of today, there is no contact between Manchester United and Zinedine Zidane or Antonio Conte. However, neither manager will turn down the job if they are offered it. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano, @UnitedStandMUFC] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) October 18, 2021

This is a significant twist in the saga, particularly in relation to Zidane, who had previously been reported not to want to manage in the Premier League.

That came about in 2018 as a result of comments by his agent, Alain Migliaccio, after he left Real Madrid for the first time. The agent said:

‘I do not think that he will manage in England.

‘It is much less his style. I have discussed it with him, it does not really attract him. He has chosen to have a year out, he will not dive in again before that is over.’

Ultimately Migliaccio was proven to be correct and Zidane returned to Real Madrid for a second spell.

However, Romano’s revelation suggests that the Frenchman has had a change of heart.

Zidane is arguably a much better fit at United than Conte, whose playing style at other clubs has tended to be more defensive and controlled than is the norm at Old Trafford.

The Italian is also known to be an abrasive character and many fear that he would be another José Mourinho in that respect.

Zizou, on the other hand, is a known admirer of Paul Pogba and has enjoyed tremendous success with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

The presence of those three in particular in the United dressing room might have sweetened the pot considerably for him.

Of course, all this remains hypothetical while the Manchester United board continue to back Solskjaer.