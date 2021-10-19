Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United board not concerned yet by poor form

Manchester United are reportedly not interested in sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just yet as concerns over his position as club manager continues to grow.

The legendary Norwegian has overseen a poor string of results in the early stages of the new season that has raised doubts over whether or not he can take United to the next level.

According to The Athletic, the decision-makers at Old Trafford have ‘no appetite’ yet for Solskjaer’s sacking, with there being no evidence of an ‘internal fragmentation’ so far.

It’s understood the players respect the current coaching staff, with those at the training ground denying there’s a lack of style or strategy.

Solskjaer’s colleagues are said to be working hard to turn things around at United, sacrificing their personal lives to get the team back on track for the goals of the season.

The former Molde man has often made it clear he wants his side to play in a direct, attacking sense whilst still working hard off the ball.

That aim has never been in doubt and fans can see there’s certainly been a shift from the drab, possession-based days of Louis van Gaal‘s era.

Whether or not the Red Devils play direct, attacking, and aggressive football frequently enough is up for debate.

It’s unlikely any sensible fan is doubting whether the coaching staff are working hard or not, rather the concerns lay in whether they’re good or experienced enough.

Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna are the main ones running training sessions and have often been praised as highly-rated coaching prospects but some feel a little shakeup and adding experience to the coaching staff may do some good.

Rene Meulensteen’s name has come up in the past and it will be interesting to see if Solskjaer looks to make any additions to his team or if he’ll trust the current coaches.

Nonetheless, what is obvious is something needs to change, as the current trajectory of the team can only end in one way for the former prolific striker.