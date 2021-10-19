Home » Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United boss insists he believes in current setup

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided major updates on Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo, and his own future in what was an interesting pre-match press conference.

The legendary Norwegian was speaking ahead of the clash with Atalanta knowing his job was on the line, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano summed up the key parts of the press conference in a series of Tweets:

Solskjaer opted to quickly squash the reports of any hostility between himself, Rashford, or Rashford’s team and it was important to do so given the headlines that were made.

The pair have always had a positive relationship and to nip the matter in the bud was crucial given the air of negativity hanging over the club at the minute.

Rashford even attended the pre-match press conference alongside his under-fire manager as a statement itself and so any reports of problems can long be forgotten.

Meanwhile, Amad’s development will be interesting to see as he has many competitors for his position and not just for this season.

Even if the young Ivorian goes on loan and enjoys a successful spell away from the club, he still has to take on the likes of Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, and the aforementioned Rashford.

Fans would love to see Amad more often but for the good of his career, it may be better to leave for the time being.

Solskjaer was always going to support himself and his coaching staff publicly but it will still be interesting to see how he hopes to get over the latest patchy bit of form and whether that involves adding to his coaching staff or tweaking the tactics.

