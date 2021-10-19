Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United boss insists he believes in current setup

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided major updates on Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo, and his own future in what was an interesting pre-match press conference.

The legendary Norwegian was speaking ahead of the clash with Atalanta knowing his job was on the line, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano summed up the key parts of the press conference in a series of Tweets:

Ole Gunnar Solskjær: “Just to get the elephant out of the room — we are so unbelievably proud of what Marcus Rashford has done on and off the pitch”. Marcus is on press conference together with Ole today. Strong message from Man Utd. 🔴 #MUFC @utdreport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2021

Solskjær: “We need to improve. Every team will go through a patchy period, we are in one now – the coaching staff we have got is absolutely amazing, the attention to detail, training sessions, preparations. I don't think I could ask for better”. 🔴 #MUFC @utdreport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2021

Solskjær confirms Amad Diallo possible loan move in January: “We have to make a decision before Christmas about whether he will play enough here or go somewhere else”, he told @sistoney67. 🔴 #MUFC Feyenoord are among clubs still interested in potential loan move. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2021

Solskjær on his future: “I'm in dialogue with club all the time – open and honest. There is pressure on me, of course. We have progressed over the years, third, second… I've got my values as long as club believes in me, I’ve my way of managing and I believe in myself”. 🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/oORGLjFVkp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2021

Solskjaer opted to quickly squash the reports of any hostility between himself, Rashford, or Rashford’s team and it was important to do so given the headlines that were made.

The pair have always had a positive relationship and to nip the matter in the bud was crucial given the air of negativity hanging over the club at the minute.

Rashford even attended the pre-match press conference alongside his under-fire manager as a statement itself and so any reports of problems can long be forgotten.

Meanwhile, Amad’s development will be interesting to see as he has many competitors for his position and not just for this season.

Even if the young Ivorian goes on loan and enjoys a successful spell away from the club, he still has to take on the likes of Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, and the aforementioned Rashford.

Fans would love to see Amad more often but for the good of his career, it may be better to leave for the time being.

Solskjaer was always going to support himself and his coaching staff publicly but it will still be interesting to see how he hopes to get over the latest patchy bit of form and whether that involves adding to his coaching staff or tweaking the tactics.