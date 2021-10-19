Player morale low in light of recent results

As discussion grows around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at United, it’s reported that team morale is at an all time low.

The Reds have won just one of their past four Premier league matches, losing 4-2 at weekend to a recently out-of-form Leicester.

The recent run of results means United have now slipped to sixth in the table and today, The Times delivers a report suggesting it has left the atmosphere in the dressing room flat.

‘Sources have told The Times that the atmosphere among the squad is “flat” after only one win in their past four Premier League matches. The run has caused Solskjaer’s side to drop to sixth in the table,’ reporter Paul Hirst says.

‘Some players are understood to be concerned about the morale of the group as they look to halt a slide that is putting increased pressure on their Norwegian manager.’

The Red Devils face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday night where they will hope to improve their position in the group; they currently lie in third.

After the defeat at the weekend the board said they still backed the 48 year-old Norwegian and that the players were behind him too.

Hirst also reports that Solskjaer kept his side in the dressing room for 45 minutes after the final whistle as they discussed the loss, making the press and the team bus wait.

Several players came out and apologised for the poor form with Nemanja Matic saying, “We are sorry for them, the fans. They support us, especially away and they are top. They deserve much, much better than this.”

He went on to say, “We will do our best to make them happy in the future. We have 14 points – we are still in the title race.”

However, leaders Chelsea are five points ahead of the Reds after eight games.

The fan base is divided, with many calling for Solskjaer to be sacked amid the results, though some suggest if the board and players continue to stand with him then so should they.

Will the team pick themselves back up for the Champions League clash or will a loss spell the end of the road for Solskjaer?