Amad Diallo set for January loan move as Manchester United consider options



Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo could move on loan in the January transfer window to get some first-team minutes under his belt.

The Ivorian arrived at the club in January 2021 for a fee of £19m with an additional £18m in add-ons after United announced the deal in the summer transfer window previously.

While he hasn’t enjoyed a lot of minutes for the first time thus far, he has played an important part in some games and scored an important goal on United’s European campaign last season.

This was in the Europa League tie vs. AC Milan where he scored a headed goal in the second leg to secure victory into the next round.

According to the Daily Mail, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Amad could go out on loan in January to search for more game time.

The 19-year-old hasn’t made a senior start for the club yet but had made three substitute appearances in the Premier League with five other appearances from the bench in other competitions.

At the start of this campaign, Amad was injured just before the transfer window closed so he was unable to go on loan.

The outlet claims that the young winger has little hope of getting into the squad due to the fierce competition in those positions.

With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, and with the loan return for Jesse Lingard it becomes increasingly unlikely that we will see any youth additions soon.

Solskjaer spoke to the media ahead of the Champions League fixture vs. Atalanta, Amad’s former club.

“We have to decide before Christmas if Diallo will be able to play enough here, or if he will go somewhere else,” the manager claimed ahead of the home fixture.

The player has already been capped three times for the Ivory Coast national side and played a part in the summer Olympics.

He grew to fame in the Atalanta academy where he made his first-team debut in 2019 with many clubs scouting him and the Red Devils securing him just under a year later.

