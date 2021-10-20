Antonio Conte: Why Manchester United shouldn’t replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with him

Antonio Conte is one of the names atop the list of Manchester United fans who want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked and replaced as manager.

After guiding Inter Milan to the Serie A title last year while scoring the second most goals in the league, as well as having the best defence, was impressive. Of course, he guided Chelsea to the Premier League title as well. So, his resume speaks for itself.

But there is no chance he should be anywhere near the list of names United might consider if Ole was to be replaced at any point this season.

Why you might ask? Well, it’s simple really.

Under Solskjaer, behind the scenes at least, United have been a club moving in one direction. The structure of the club has finally started to modernise with the appointment of John Murtough as Director of Football, our academy has caught up with City, our transfer operations significantly improved in the summer of 2020/21 and overall United have done a lot of good work in the last three seasons.

So, to sack Solskjaer and bring Conte in would see United tear that good work up in my opinion. It would be another U-turn from the club like it was from Louis van Gaal to Jose Mourinho or Jose to Ole, and it’s not a U-turn United can afford to make.

Whatever happens next at United post-Solskjaer, be that sooner or later, it has to be fit into that plan.

Conte’s success is hinged on immediacy, much like Mourinho, and our squad that Solskjaer has built – our best since 2013 – would be torn up by Conte.

And for those who have short term memories, the disciplined style of Mourinho was one of the biggest problems for United fans. Now some of them want Conte? They’ll be complaining two months into his tenure.

Conte just does not fit the wider vision at United and what is different this time is we have Murtough to transition between managers.

Previously, it’s been a complete overhaul between managers but now we have a Director of Football there to ensure the vision isn’t lost from one to the other.

That is why Conte wouldn’t fit United, no matter how impressive his CV is, and why he cannot even be considered as an option.