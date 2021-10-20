Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star crucial in dismantling Atalanta

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes dominated statistically in the thrilling win over Atalanta in the Champions League.

The Portuguese magician was crucial in his side’s 3-2 comeback victory, putting in a dynamic performance to take his team to the top of the group.

Bruno Fernandes vs. Atalanta 73% Pass accuracy

7/10 Accurate long passes

9 Chances created

1 Assist

1/3 Shots on target

10/13 Duels won

4/5 Tackles won Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/1tJuC2JzDU — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) October 20, 2021

Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Atalanta: 95 total touches

11 ground duels contested

9 ground duels won

9 chances created

5 fouls suffered

5 attempted tackles

4 successful tackles

3 big chances created

3 shots

1 assist What. A. Player. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/cFGnHfcv03 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 20, 2021

Bruno has been a talismanic figure for United ever since arriving from Sporting Lisbon and that hasn’t changed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s return home.

Fans still chant his name and show him a special kind of love that only a few footballers ever got at Old Trafford.

Bruno can be frustrating at times in terms of how often his high-risk approach to passing means he loses the ball frequently.

However, just as some may have forgivingly wanted him substituted, he produced a sensational pass that kickstarted the Red Devils’ comeback win in the first place.

Nothing seemed to work for Bruno in the first half but in the second it all came together as he ensured his team secured all three points.

Atalanta proved to be difficult opponents, racing ahead with a two-goal cushion and looking relatively comfortable given the circumstances.

However, Bruno inspired his team to an important victory, much to the delight of fans who thought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was inevitably going to lose his job.

The sensational midfielder will have to continue being at his best if Manchester United are to challenge for silverware this season.