Cristiano Ronaldo posts unbelievable statistics in memorable comeback vs Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner tonight as Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League Group F tie at Old Trafford.

The first half was a disaster for the Red Devils as they fell behind to goals from Pasalic and Demiral for the Italians.

But an inspired fightback saw Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire find the net before Ronaldo clinched it with a superb header.

The 36-year-old has now scored in all three of United’s Chamoions League ties this season, also having found the net against Villareal and Young Boys.

⚽️ vs. Young Boys

⚽️ vs. Villarreal

⚽️ vs. Atalanta CR7 has scored in all of his Champions League appearances since rejoining Man Utd. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ooEaKc9dyg — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 20, 2021

It is the second time that the superstar has scored in three consecutive Champions League games for United, having also done so in 2007 en route to winning the trophy.

3 – Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in three consecutive Champions League games for Manchester United for the second time, previously doing so in November 2007 en route to winning the trophy with the Red Devils. Inevitable. pic.twitter.com/eEYYnJpGV0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2021

The goal also means that he has scored the most winning goals in the Champions League in 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most winning goals in 2021. He is inevitable! #UCL pic.twitter.com/3Y24GOEetW — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) October 20, 2021

The goal takes him level with Andy Cole in United’s Champions League goalscoring table, and one behind manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored as many goals for Manchester United in the Champions League as Andy Cole [18]. He’ll go level with his current manager with his next goal. 👀 pic.twitter.com/4ieNwIasSQ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 20, 2021

Ronaldo’s all-round performance was superb. He is often criticised for his lack of pressing but when shifted to the left wing upon Edinson Cavani’s arrival, he worked back tirelessly to help Luke Shaw and put in some crucial defensive work.

His celebrations at the end of the match showed just how much it means to him but also how much hunger the Portuguese still has.