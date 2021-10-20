Manchester United vs Atalanta Champions League preview

Manchester United head into their third Champions League game with a lot to prove off the back of a very poor run of results.

They face a stern test as Atalanta travel to Old Trafford looking to extend their good start in the competition they’ve enjoyed admirable success in since debuting in 2019.

The game will be played at 8PM tonight and will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting from 7PM.

Form

United started this seasons Champions League campaign off in the worst possible way with a 2-1 defat at the hands of group minnows BSC Young Boys.

Their first home game in the competition saw them get revenge over Europa League final rivals Villareal, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a late winner.

It’s no secret United are in the midst of one of the worst periods under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure, with one win in their last five outings putting serious pressure on the Norwegian.

On the other hand, Atalanta sit top of group F having recorded a 2-2 draw away at Villareal and having beaten Young Boys 1-0 at their Gewiss Stadium.

Manager Gian Piero Gasperini has presided over the greatest period in the club’s history, three back-to-back third places finishes in Serie A being the highest the Bergamo based club have ever managed.

Currently sat 6th in the league with 14 points from eight games, expect them to be in and amongst the top spots come the end of the season.

Team news

French pair Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane will both miss out due to injuries they picked up while on international duty and Amad Diallo is still not available to face his former club.

United will be boosted by the return of Fred and Edinson Cavani however, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also returns after his suspension was reduced to one game for his red card against Young Boys.

Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford did not suffer any aggravations after returning from injuries against Leicester and could both feature.

Atalanta will be without key men Robin Gosens, Hans Hateboer, Matteo Pessina and Berat Djimsiti through injury.

And Centre back Rafael Toloi was substituted in Atalanta’s 4-1 win over Empoli on Sunday and is a major doubt with a thigh issue.

Here’s a look at how United could line-up.

Prediction

In what will be the first ever meeting between the two sides United desperately need to stop their poor recent form, under the lights at Old Trafford expect them to scrape a close but vital win. United 3-2 Atalanta.