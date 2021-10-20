Match report: Manchester United 3-2 Atalanta

Manchester United have won 3-2 in yet another thrilling Champions League clash at the Theatre of Dreams.

United came from 2-0 down at half time to clinch the three points in what will go down as a historic victory.

The first chance came inside the third minute, a beautiful through ball from McTominay saw Rashford one on one with the keeper but the returning striker was deemed offside as he fired wide.

In the first ten minutes it was end to end stuff with Atalanta not having any clear cut chances but calling United’s defenders into action nonetheless.

The breakthrough came in the 15th minute and it was the visitors that went 1-0 up through Pasalic. The move came from a quick free and a run that United’s backline failed to track.

The Atalanta keeper was forced into a save after Fred fired one on target from inside the box, a crucial save to keep the visitors’ lead.

Not long after Atalanta doubled their lead. Again it began from a set piece, a corner that was poorly defended, Atalanta wanted the ball more than any of our players it seemed and Demiral found the back of the net.

Just before half-time Fred had another chance that went just wide, followed by Rashford who hit the crossbar.

A number of opportunities appeared for the hosts after the break including what looked to be a sitter for star man Ronaldo.

Ultimately it was the returning Marcus Rashford who had looked spritely all night who found a comeback goal. A brilliant run by the forward was picked out by a perfectly weighted pass from Bruno Fernandes.

United came alight after that, Rashford igniting the fire.

It continued to be end to end stuff after that with chances from both sides. David De Gea kept United in it with two fantastic saves, one after the other.

The equaliser for United came from an unlikely source, Harry Maguire drifted into space and took a shot first time with his right foot as he received a cross from Cavani.

The game was wide open now, another goal was coming and Old Trafford knew it.

Who else could get the winner but Cristiano Ronaldo! Shaw drove it into the box and Ronaldo rose the higher than everyone else and headed it into the back of the net as Old Trafford went wild.

There was still around ten minutes left though, could United hold on? Another series of corners for Atalanta kept fans biting their nails.

When the final whistle went Ronaldo sunk to his knees, the emotion clear.

Both keepers had an outstanding game despite the five goal thriller. In the second half, United rose from bottom of the table to the top, keeping United’s Champions League hopes alive.

Team: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, (Pogba 66), Fred (Matic 88), Greenwood (Sancho 73), Bruno Fernandes, Rashford (Cavani 66), Cristiano Ronaldo