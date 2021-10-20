Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has two games to save his job according to the players



A national newspaper claims that sources inside Manchester United have revealed that some first team players believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has only two games left to save his job.

Recent fixtures have been very disappointing for both the manager and for the fans watching the games.

In what has been Solskjaer’s worse time since his arrival as manager, questions are being raised as to whether he will be getting sacked or not in the weeks to come.

In recent days, the board have been signalling that they’re sticking with the current manager and that his position is safe despite concerning results.

But according to The Sun, some of United stars believe the manager’s time is almost over and he has only two games left to improve matters.

The paper’s source inside Old Trafford says that players believe that the home clash in the Champions League vs Atalanta and the North West derby at the weekend are the final opportunities for Solskjaer to improve results.

Speaking to SunSport, the source said:

“Some of the players think Solskjaer has two games and that if United don’t win these two games, he could leave.”

“They’re such important matches for the club in the Champions League and Premier League.

“It is a bad situation at the moment. It’s hard to see a big future for Solskjaer if United don’t win these games.”

Paul Pogba recently came out to the media after the heavy 4-2 defeat vs Leicester City saying that matters had to change and that things couldn’t continue the way they were.

His comments questioning the tactics were interpreted by many as a criticism of the manager.

