Paul Scholes: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can’t afford Atalanta repeat vs Liverpool

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his side can’t repeat the same Atalanta performance vs Liverpool.

The Norwegian manager inspired his men to a 3-2 comeback victory against the visitors and will now take on Jurgen Klopp’s stars on Sunday.

🗣 Paul Scholes: “That first half stuck with me. If you’re playing against quality players, there’s no way you win that game. Not a chance." [BT Sport] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) October 20, 2021

🗣 Paul Scholes: "Will Ole play that way on Sunday against Liverpool? Go and do that on Sunday and see what happens. Jurgen Klopp at home will be rubbing his hands together.” [BT Sport] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) October 20, 2021

Scholes’ words obviously have some truth in them but fans will feel he’s unnecessarily dampening the spirits after what was a great win given the circumstances.

United found themselves down 2-0 at half-time but managed to turn things around to run out 3-2 winners.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Cristiano Ronaldo saved the day and relieved pressure Solskjaer.

However, that will be short-lived if the Red Devils subsequently lose to Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City.

Solskjaer’s side face all three during the upcoming fixtures and it’s personally not a good time for him given how his job is on the line.

On the other hand, the win over Atalanta could prove to be the start of a winning run if United can get some momentum building well.

Despite facing Liverpool on the weekend, Solskjaer opted to use a rather strong starting XI and time will tell if that was the right call.

Nonetheless, the legendary Norwegian’s decisions paid off well vs Atalanta and he’ll need to be on form over the coming two or three weeks if he hopes to feel some security by then.