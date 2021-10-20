Player ratings: Man United 3-2 Atalanta – Famous comeback for the Red Devils

Manchester United staged a fantastic comeback to win 3-2 against Atalanta at Old Trafford this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8 – Another great performance from Dave despite seeing two go past him.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Made a couple of good forward runs but nothing spectacular.

Victor Lindelof 5.5 – Did nothing particularly awful but didn’t convince.

Harry Maguire 7.5 – Not great defensively but gets points for the second goal. Well-taken and so important.

Luke Shaw 5 – Shaw still struggling for his best form and at least partly responsible for Atalanta’s second.

Scott McTominay 5 – Was unlucky to hit the post in the second half but other than that, it was an anonymous performance from Scott.

Fred 5 – Should have scored late in first half after great work, but otherwise not very influential.

Mason Greenwood 6.5 – Played well in the first half but no clear-cut opportunities for him.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – His pass for Rashford’s goal was just genius. What vision to pick a pass like that with a split second to react. Created nine chances.

Marcus Rashford 7.5 – Good goal and got in some good positions but squandered a number of golden opportunities as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo 8.5 – You just knew he was going to score the winner, didn’t you? An inspiring performance from the GOAT. Even defended well.

Substitutes

Paul Pogba 7 – Brought the quality of the midfield up a notch.

Edinson Cavani 7 – You just feel more confident when he’s on the pitch, don’t you?

Jadon Sancho 6 – Didn’t make much of an impression.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Not enough time to make much impact.