Player ratings u19s: Manchester United u19s 4-2 Atalanta u19s

Manchester u19s came away with an important win defeating Atalanta 4-2 in an enthralling match. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Radek Vitek – 7 – Made a number of good saves and looked comfortable with balls into the box. May look back and think he could have got down quicker for the first conceded but had no chance on the second which was a wonder strike.

Alvaro Fernandez – 7 – Impressive as usual going forward, picking up an assist and regularly drove through the Atalanta backline. Also looked to come inside and add numbers to the midfield where he was able to spread play with his incisive passing.

Teden Mengi – 6 – Was allowing too much space for Atalanta to cut through during the first half but was more solid once Svidersky came on and offered a shield.

Bjorn Hardley – 6 – Similar to Mengi, he was very open in the first half allowing Atalanta to create several big chances through the middle.

Marc Jurado – 6.5 – Wasn’t as involved in offence as his compatriot but was decent defensively and dealt with what came his way.

Zidane Iqbal – 7 – A great strike to equalise the match, Iqbal showed talent going forward with creative passing. Defensively he left gaps in the midfield without a more defensive minded partner to cover him but he also put in a shift and made some good tackles. Had to be subbed off with an injury to his ankle.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 6 – Was comfortable going forward but didn’t offer enough defensively for the deeper role. Allowed his man to skip by him too easily for the matches opening goal and gave away some sloppy passes in dangerous areas.

Alejandro Garnacho – 8 – A constant threat in behind the Atalanta backline, he created the second goal with his run in behind before squaring for Hugill. Then scored a great goal for the winner, shrugging off the defender before curling just inside the right post.

Shola Shoretire – 8 – Didn’t get on the scoresheet but his quality was evident for everyone to see. A nightmare for Atalanta’s backline with his movement and link up play, he created many opportunities which should have led to more goals.

Sam Mather – 6 – Struggled to get involved as much as the other attackers but is comfortable on the ball when he did.

Joe Hugill – 7 – A clever run in the box saw him tap in the second goal and his general movement was a constant threat to the opposition.

Substitutes

Omari Forson – 7 – Came off the bench and made an instant impact scoring off a cross from Fernandez. Fit right into United’s attack with interchanging play at a high tempo.

Martin Svidersky – 6.5 – Came in and shored up United’s midfield which was very open in the first half.

Dillon Hoogewerf – 6 – Offered some energy and running off the bench but couldn’t find the final piece to cut through.

Dan Gore – 6 – Didn’t have much time to make an impact but kept it simple when he came on.