Three things we learnt from Manchester United’s 3-2 Champions league win over Atalanta

Manchester United came from behind to record a memorable Champions League win over Atalanta.

The away side were 2-0 up inside half an hour after goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral.

Marcus Rashford pulled one back in the second half and Harry Maguire brought the sides level with a smart finish.

But it was Cristiano Ronaldo who stole the headlines with another crucial winner to give United’s Champions League hopes a major boost.

Here’s three things we learnt from tonight’s game:

Team playing for their manager

While performances and results in recent times have been anything but stellar, tonight’s showing highlighted one key thing, the players are still playing for their manager.

Despite a large section of the fanbase seemingly wanting him gone, with ‘Ole Out’ trending in recent days, the mood within the camp still seems to be a positive one.

Players showed a willingness to press and work hard that has been missing in recent weeks, fighting back from two goals down and showing the never say die attitude so often associated with United throughout the years.

Whether this is a turning point in their season or not that resilience can only be a good thing for the Red Devils going forward.

Rashford return huge

Despite playing little over 90 minutes so far this campaign, Marcus Rashford’s impact has been seismic.

With two goals in two appearances since returning from shoulder surgery, the 23-year-old has hit the ground running now he is finally playing injury free again.

Rashford offers something completely different to United’s other forward options with his willingness to run in behind, and caused Atalanta major problems at Old Trafford tonight.

Seven goals in his last seven Champions League group stage games is already an impressive record, but expect him to keep finding the back of the net as we see the maturity of one of the best wingers in world football.

Mr Champions League

Fans, pundits and journalists really should have learnt not to doubt Cristiano Ronaldo as the legendary striker proved to be the difference yet again.

The 36-year-old has been criticised for his lack of pressing not completely without reason this term, but when he can produce moments of quality like he did tonight his pressing stats seem to pale in significance.

Not to be outdone by Lionel Messi who scored a winner of his own last night, Ronaldo notched his 137th Champions League goal in just his 179th game.

🏆 Five-time winner

👕 179 games

⚽️ 137 goals Cristiano Ronaldo 🤝 Champions League — bet365 (@bet365) October 20, 2021

Provide him with service and he will deliver, the question is now can United build on this important win with Liverpool coming to town on Sunday?