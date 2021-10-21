Arsene Wenger names four Manchester United stars who were crucial to Atalanta win

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger reserved special praise for the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Paul Pogba following the superb comeback victory over Atalanta.

The French former manager was working as a pundit for BeIn Sports when he broke down just what went well for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side.

According to Football365, Wenger said: “I told you before the game that Ronaldo is a champion, and we see that is never by coincidence.

“He turned up again with a wonderful header, and we forget many times when we speak about him how good he is in the air.

“The changes made the difference – [Paul] Pogba, I thought, did well. I would personally highlight the second half for Fred.

“Fred saved a few crosses in the box, defensively outstanding and he worked unbelievably hard in the second half.

“Pogba gave more power out from deep midfield by creating more dangerous balls.

“And when Pogba came on, [Bruno] Fernandes became better. Fernandes had a poor first half and in the second half he came alive.”

Ronaldo has already rescued Manchester United many times this season and has shown no signs of stopping so far.

The world-class Portuguese has proven multiple times in the past that he is the man who rises highest when his team needs him most.

Fred‘s praise was also well-deserved as he covered every blade of grass in order to provide as much protection to his defence as possible.

It was his work that provided the platform for the attacking players to go on and win the game 3-2 for United.

Bruno himself admitted his high-risk, high-reward approach to passing can be frustrating but that it ultimately delivers results.

It’s safe to say he was instrumental in the victory and as Wenger says, Pogba’s influence from the bench cannot be understated either.

The World Cup winner helped his side gain crucial territory in their bid to turn the tide against a stubborn Atalanta side.