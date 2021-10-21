Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United midfielder explains his risk-taking approach during matches

Bruno Fernandes has defended his risk-taking approach during matches.

Despite delivering outstanding numbers throughout his career at Manchester United, many have criticized Bruno for losing the ball too often after always trying risky passes.

The Portuguese, however, has been a revelation since joining the club. Moreover, he suits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of play.

The Norwegian gives the forward players freedom to express themselves. Bruno has the license to move further up the pitch, almost playing as a shadow striker.

The Portuguese has the ability to unlock defences with a single pass and also has goal-scoring prowess from outside the box.

In last night’s thrilling victory over Atalanta, Bruno was named Man of the match. In his post-match interview, he explained his performance in the first half:

“It was one of them you have to take a risk sometimes, sometimes I don’t take as many risks as I did in the first half when I missed many passes, but I have to try because I have to find my strikers.

“Sometimes I know the pass is difficult or the chance to get in is not quite there, but I want to respect the movement of my strikers.

“I [made] the mistakes but give me best to help my teammates to score goals. We trust our best to give chances to our strikers.

“I know people expect a lot because we’re a big club, they expect us to perform at the same level, but sometimes the other team causes you problems.”

Bruno was handed the man of the match award for his talismanic performance as United secured a stunning comeback victory.