Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Don’t disrespect my Manchester United players

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a brilliant response when questioned over his players’ loyalty to him.

The legendary Norwegian was speaking after the sensational win over Atalanta and would have not been in the wrong had he been even angrier with the question posed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær when asked if Man Utd players played for him: “Don’t even start, don’t disrespect the players. They play for Man United and they know they’re the luckiest men in the world”, he told BT Sport. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2021

Solskjaer protected his players in his typical style and it was equally important to shut down any potential talk of disloyalty.

United had just completed a stunning 3-2 comeback victory when the former striker was asked if his players still play for him.

If there was ever a time for that question to not be posed then it would have been right then, as the players answered that emphatically themselves.

Having been down 2-0 at Old Trafford by halftime, the Red Devils could have called it a day but instead fought back to save face as well as fight for their manager’s future.

The players would have known a loss here would have resulted in Solskjaer taking a step closer to unemployment, especially with clashes against Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur on the horizon.

Solskjaer has been known to protect his players in public but isn’t afraid of criticising them in private, though he denies doing so at half-time.

The former Molde man claimed he felt the players played well in the first half and only asked them to take their chances in the second half.

The quality of finishing certainly improved for Manchester United, with Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Cristiano Ronaldo all getting on the score-sheet to secure a crucial three points.

The win sent United to the top of their Champions League group, setting up well for the second half of European fixtures that they have.