Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: I understand Donny van de Beek’s frustrations

by Marwan Harraz
In the aftermath of the brilliant comeback win over Atalanta, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about Donny van de Beek‘s future.

The talented Dutchman played no part in the 3-2 win and had to watch from the bench- a position he’s well-accustomed with.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested Solskjaer wants to win and do the right things at Manchester United without Van de Beek’s help.

If that’s the case then it certainly explains the comments made above, despite the legendary Norwegian attempting to deflect.

Solskjaer made many of his United appearances off the bench too so he understands more than most what Van de Beek is going through.

However, he doesn’t seem to be willing to do anything about it and hinted the former Ajax man is just a replacement for the ever-present, ever-fit Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese magician is almost always in form as well but it was interesting to see Solskjaer deny Everton made an offer for Van de Beek.

Given how nothing has changed and the young midfielder has no chance of changing his fortunes, fans might as well say goodbye to him from now.

