Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: I understand Donny van de Beek’s frustrations

In the aftermath of the brilliant comeback win over Atalanta, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about Donny van de Beek‘s future.

The talented Dutchman played no part in the 3-2 win and had to watch from the bench- a position he’s well-accustomed with.

• Could you explain the position of Van de Beek? Solksjaer: "At the moment it is hard… I understand Donny. He is frustrated, he is disappointed. I know he is not happy but he is a top professional! He doesn't let himself down and he knows this is how it works in football." pic.twitter.com/0ZeEr6Dm3z — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 21, 2021

• You send him out to warm up, but then you pulled him back again. Solksjaer: "Everyone warms up all the time, you just have to be ready. We know Donny has the quality to open the door and unlock things when he comes on. But I thought Bruno did okay as well….." pic.twitter.com/T3Y5XntSuP — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 21, 2021

• Is it true he could have gone to Everton, but you wanted to keep him? Solksjaer: "We never received an offer from Everton. For me, he is a Manchester United player. Tonight was another night where he was ready. I know that when he gets his chance he will be ready." pic.twitter.com/LTFtL2v70N — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 21, 2021

• A couple weeks ago he was annoyed and threw his gum and… Solksjear: "You know! You never swallow your gum! When you are a kid, you have been told. So of course he shouldn't swallow it. And in these COVID days he shouldn't hand it to someone either." pic.twitter.com/h7KgJFUz1L — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 21, 2021

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested Solskjaer wants to win and do the right things at Manchester United without Van de Beek’s help.

If that’s the case then it certainly explains the comments made above, despite the legendary Norwegian attempting to deflect.

Solskjaer made many of his United appearances off the bench too so he understands more than most what Van de Beek is going through.

However, he doesn’t seem to be willing to do anything about it and hinted the former Ajax man is just a replacement for the ever-present, ever-fit Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese magician is almost always in form as well but it was interesting to see Solskjaer deny Everton made an offer for Van de Beek.

Given how nothing has changed and the young midfielder has no chance of changing his fortunes, fans might as well say goodbye to him from now.