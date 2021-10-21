Paul Pogba : Frenchman insists that he is happy at Manchester United

Paul Pogba has insisted that he is happy at Manchester United amid rumours of uncertainty regarding his future.

The Frenchman is into the last year of his existing contract and can talk to foreign clubs from January.

His agent Mino Raiola has time and time again been vocal about his client’s future options.

In an interview last month with Rai Sport (via Marca), Raiola mentioned that Pogba would be willing to return to Juventus next summer.

Amid the chaos regarding his contract, Pogba has been fantastic on the pitch for United this season.

After being 2-0 down against Atalanta last night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turned to his star man to stir a comeback.

Pogba was at his sublime best and was instrumental in United’s 3-2 victory.

After the match, he spoke about how he enjoys playing at United and praised Ronaldo’s brilliance after he scored the winner:

“I enjoy playing at Manchester United. Cristiano is special; he’s one of the best in the world. I love playing with him.

“Cristiano is Cristiano! It’s just a Cristiano thing that he did today. It’s like deja vu!

“You’re speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo. Everybody knows I don’t need to say anything. He’s a World Champion and won the Ballon d’Or for how many years?

“He’s been the best in the world for how many years, so what can I say about him? Just respect, and he shows on the pitch, that’s it.”

Man Utd are desperately trying to pen him down on a new deal, but the negotiations with Raiola are complicated.

United fans will be delighted with Pogba’s comments as it proves that Frenchman is willing to fight until the end no matter where his future lies.